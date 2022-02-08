 

Harris County School District announced adjustment to mask policy

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District is making changes to its mask policy. The adjustment to the policy is due to a decrease in cases of COVID-19.

With the shift in policy, masks will be recommended but optional for all students, faculty/staff, and guests in district facilities. This excludes buses, where masks will continued to be required.

The mask optional policy is effective as of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The school district will continue to track COVID-19 cases and adjust the policy as needed in the future.

