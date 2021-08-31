Harris County School District announces possible bus delays

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County School District (HCSD) advises parents or guardians of children who ride buses to be prepared to arrange other modes of transportation.

Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology, says there may be some bus routes that will not be covered and advises parents and guardians to find a, ‘plan B.’

“Though we started with a pool of certified drivers and backup drivers, currently there is a possibility of bus routes not being covered due to a variety of reasons, including COVID-19. Unfortunately, this shortage of certified drivers is a challenge across the country,” said Justin Finney in a news release. “We want to give parents as much notice as possible so that they are aware and can begin to formulate a plan.”

Working bus drivers will run their original route before covering additional bus routes, however HCSD reminds students, parents and guardians this can cause delay school arrivals between one to two and a half hours. Delays will also occur for students on the bus ride home.

Transportation personnel will continuously update parents as delays are expected to occur. Tardiness will be excused for those who experience bus delays and students will be given opportunities to get up to speed on missed lessons, work or other activities that are affected.

Bus delays can be monitored on the HCSD website. To access:

Go to harris.k12.ga.us

Home page

In the top navigation bar click, “Daily Bus Status“

Parents, students and guardians can also call the “Bus Station Hotline,” at 706-457-9230.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Ga. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.