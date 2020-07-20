Harris County School District announces start of Creekside Intermediate School classroom construction

(Photo courtesy of Harris County School District)

CATAULA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced that construction began on the new classroom additions to Creekside Intermediate School on July 15.

“We are excited to see this project begin to come out of the ground,” said Dr. Justin Finney, assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

The expansion, which includes six classrooms, two student restrooms, and a conference room, costs $1.2 million. JR Construction of Carrolton, Ga. is building the expansion, with the project expected to be complete by Dec. 23, 2020.

“This will enable us to close four portable classrooms. We would like to thank the citizens of Harris County and the Board of Education for approving these E-SPLOST (Education Special Local Option Sales Tax) dollars,” Finney said.

