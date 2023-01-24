HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District’s Mobile Learning Lab is back this February.
The Mobile Learning Lab is open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Pine Mountain
at Pine Lane Apartments
Every Tuesday and Thursday (Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22)
Hamilton
at Harris County Community Center
Monday, Feb. 27
Waverly Hall
at St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot
Monday, Feb. 6
Shiloh
at the fire station
Every Wednesday (Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22)
Whitesville
at Dollar General
Monday, February 13
HCSD says the Mobile Learning Lab is meant to bring technology access and literacy activities for students and adults in the district. The lab has Wi-fi, laptops and books for the district’s students.
HCSD Assistant Superintendent Shelia Baker shares more insight on the Mobile Learning Lab.
“The Mobile Learning Lab is available for Harris County citizens of all ages who need tutoring or to simply access the internet for career-related opportunities. For elementary students, there is a mobile library in the rear of the bus,” said Baker. “We want to remind parents that reading with your child every day is the best way to prepare students and keep them prepared for school. The Mobile Learning Lab is one of many opportunities to encourage reading.”
For more information, visit the Harris County School District website.