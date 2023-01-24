Photo of the Mobile Learning Lab provided by the Harris County School District.

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District’s Mobile Learning Lab is back this February.

The Mobile Learning Lab is open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Pine Mountain

at Pine Lane Apartments

Every Tuesday and Thursday (Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22)

Hamilton

at Harris County Community Center

Monday, Feb. 27

Waverly Hall

at St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot

Monday, Feb. 6

Shiloh

at the fire station

Every Wednesday (Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22)

Whitesville

at Dollar General

Monday, February 13

HCSD says the Mobile Learning Lab is meant to bring technology access and literacy activities for students and adults in the district. The lab has Wi-fi, laptops and books for the district’s students.

HCSD Assistant Superintendent Shelia Baker shares more insight on the Mobile Learning Lab.

“The Mobile Learning Lab is available for Harris County citizens of all ages who need tutoring or to simply access the internet for career-related opportunities. For elementary students, there is a mobile library in the rear of the bus,” said Baker. “We want to remind parents that reading with your child every day is the best way to prepare students and keep them prepared for school. The Mobile Learning Lab is one of many opportunities to encourage reading.”

For more information, visit the Harris County School District website.