Harris County School District names Sheila Baker Asst. Superintendent of Support Services

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) - The Harris County School District has created the new position of Assistant Superintendent of Support Services to "better address the mental and physical needs of students," and named Shelia Baker, principal at Russell County High School, to the role.

Baker has been a principal for seven years in Alabama, according to HCSD, and "has more than 20 years in education including serving as a middle and high school English teacher, Central Office Instructional Specialist in Title I, middle school assistant principal, Mountain Olive Primary School principal, Russell High School principal, and GADOE Evaluation System Specialist."

The purpose of this new position is to provide "leadership and direction for the planning, implementation, and assessment of the federal, counseling, social work, nutrition, and psychological services programs as well as acts as a liaison to student information services."

The new Asst. Superintendent will begin working in the position on July 1, said HCSD.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to Mr. Couch and the Harris County School District Board members for affording me this wonderful opportunity," Baker shared. "I am looking forward to becoming a Harris County Tiger and joining a team of outstanding educators who have an established, proven reputation of effectively educating students and striving for excellence."