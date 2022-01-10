Harris County School District: Possible bus delays due to COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District is warning parents about a possible disruption in school bus services for students in the district. The possible disruption is due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials said the disruption could potentially delay arrival time at schools by 1.5 to 2 hours.

“We want to give parents as much notice as possible so that they are aware and can begin to formulate a plan,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

According to officials, when a driver is absent, the plan of action is have another driver complete their existing bus route and then drive a second route to accommodate for absent driver.

Parents can check for bus delays at the school district’s website, using the tab that says Daily Bus Status. Parents can also call the Bus Status Hotline of (706) 457-9230.

READ THE FULL NEWS RELEASE BELOW:

HAMILTON, GA (JANUARY 10, 2022) – Parents of children who use Harris County School District’s (HCSD) bus transportation need to prepare for possible disruption in service.

“While we announced this possible disruption in August, to date we have been able to maintain our pool of certified and backup drivers. However, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, once again there is a possibility of bus routes not being covered,” said Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “We want to give parents as much notice as possible so that they are aware and can begin to formulate a plan.”

HCSD Transportation Director Cheryl Johnson detailed HCSD’s transportation plan of action for routes missing drivers is to have drivers complete their own designated routes and then drive a second route for the absent drivers.

Parents need to understand that a route disruption could delay arrivals at school by 1 ½ to 2 hours. Beginning at 6:00 a.m., as soon as transportation personnel are aware of a delay – both for morning and afternoon routes, they will make every attempt to notify the parents of those affected.

Parents and students can monitor bus delays at any time on the HCSD website (harris.k12.ga.us) at the top navigation of the home page under the “Daily Bus Status” tab. There also is the dedicated “Bus Status Hotline” of (706) 457-9230. It is suggested that this number can be saved in a phone for easy reference.

If bus riders arrive late to school due to the bus route delay, tardiness will be excused, and the teachers will work with those students on what was missed.

“Parents need to have a Plan B for transportation in the event of a disruption of service,” Johnson added. “Please know, we are working diligently to keep transportation available as best as possible and training new drivers as we can. We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time.

For anyone interested in applying for employment as a bus driver, please visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment. Though the hours are split, there are full-time and part-time positions available and training for qualified candidates is included at no charge.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Ga. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.

