Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 numbers for Jan. 25-31

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District has released its week COVID-19 report for the week of Jan. 25-31, 2022.

According to school officials, among students, there are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in the school district, while there are 115 close contact cases. There are 5,538 students in the district.

Among the 795 employees in the district, there are 12 active COVID-19 cases, and two close contact cases.

The District offers a COVID-19 Self-Reporting form on its website (www.harris.k12.ga.us).