Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 report

HAMILTON, GA (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) is releasing its tenth weekly COVID-19 report for the 2021-2022 school year.

The data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus/in-person and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.

The current data, from Tuesday, September 28, through Monday, October 4, includes:

HCSD continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process. The District offers a COVID-19 self-reporting form on the HCSD website. This form, which is monitored evenings and on weekends, provides everyone an after-hours method for alerting HCSD and allowing contact tracing to begin as soon as possible.

Students and their families are asked to be proactive with safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing, good hand hygiene, and monitoring for symptoms. If a student does have symptoms, they should stay home and notify the school. If a student takes a COVID-19 test, they should stay home until they receive results and notify the school of the results.

