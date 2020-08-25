Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 report

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Harris County School District is released its second weekly report on COVID-19 cases in the district.
According to officials, to be transparent, the data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.
The current data, from August 18, through Monday, August 24, includes:
Total number of students 5541
On-campus students 4181
Virtual students 1360
Number of COVID-19 active cases 2
On-campus active cases 1
Virtual active cases 1
Number of close contact cases 27
On-campus active cases 27
Virtual active cases 0
Total number of employees 763
Number of COVID-19 active cases 0
Number of close contact cases 5
The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process.