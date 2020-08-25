Harris County School District releases weekly COVID-19 report

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Harris County School District is released its second weekly report on COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to officials, to be transparent, the data being shared for a seven-day range includes the total number of students as well as breaking the numbers down by on-campus and virtual, the total number of employees, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in each group, and the total number of close contact cases in each group.

The current data, from August 18, through Monday, August 24, includes:

Total number of students 5541

                On-campus students 4181

                Virtual students 1360

Number of COVID-19 active cases 2

                On-campus active cases 1

                Virtual active cases 1

Number of close contact cases 27

                On-campus active cases 27

                Virtual active cases 0

Total number of employees 763

Number of COVID-19 active cases 0

Number of close contact cases 5

The District continues to stay in close contact with the Department of Public Health to monitor and manage the process.

