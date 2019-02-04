Harris County School District sets proposal for new middle school

The Harris County School District is currently working to build a new middle school for students.

For several years, school district leaders have been talking about building the new facility to accomodate the community’s growth rate, while having a modern look to the school. If the idea is approved, the assistant superintendent says the change will be great asset to Harris County.

“We are just excited about building for the future for Harris County and the whole idea behind this is what’s best for children and we feel this proposal is going to show that and it’s best for kids,” says Justin Finney Harris County Assistant Superintendent of Business Services & Technology.

The location of the middle school will be on a 22 acre site behind the Harris County High School.

Funding options and construction details will be discussed at a public meeting on February 11th at 6:30 p.m in the Harris County Carver Middle School cafeteria.



