Harris County School District to delay opening by 2 hours due to freezing weather

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Due to snow and sleet accumulations in parts of Harris County as well as freezing temperatures throughout the night, all Harris County School District (HCSD) operations and start times will be delayed by two hours on Tuesday, December 1.

“A two-hour delay is necessary for the district transportation department and county public safety officials to evaluate road conditions during morning daylight hours on December 1,” said Dr. Justin Finney, HCSD’s assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “As of now, all school start times will start two hours later than regular start times. All bus pickup times will be two hours later. And, all district staff will report two hours later than normal report times.”



For Harris County High School students, the American Literature Georgia Milestones test will be postponed until Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.

Finney added, “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.