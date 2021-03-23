Harris County School District to hold drive-thru vaccine clinic for school employees Thursday

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District will be holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic for school district employees on Thursday.

The clinic is only open to HCSD employees, including all certified and classified staff, bus drivers, ABM (custodial) staff, and active substitutes.

It will be on March 25 from 3:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Harris County High School, located at 8281 Georgia Highway 116, Hamilton, Georgia.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administer. Pre-registration is required.