HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County School District’s Prom-A-Palooza, facilitated by the Department of Social Services, will be offering free prom dresses and accessories on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

“We have an amazing collection of prom dresses. We are excited to host this event for the second year to help our students who may not otherwise be able to attend prom and make lifelong memories,” said La Chandra Brundage, HCSD director of social services. “Advance reservations are required, which will help us to manage the flow of people through the building and maintain safety for all. We are asking everyone to help by spreading the word to fill the time slots.”

Prom-A-Palooza will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the H.O.P.E. Center. The event will provide refreshments and interested participants can make reservations by contacting the H.O.P.E Center.

“Last year’s event was memorable” Brundage shared. “We fulfilled so many dreams. Girls who thought they couldn’t afford to go to prom came with friends, boyfriends, mothers, or alone. Everyone was tickled to discover how many beautiful dresses there were to choose from, how welcome they were, and how helpful our team was to assist them in finding the perfect prom attire.”

The number of dresses is limited, and distribution will began as participants arrive.

In addition, residents who would like to donate dresses and other accessories suitable for prom can contact the H.O.P.E. Center.