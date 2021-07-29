Harris County Schools to require face coverings this upcoming fall

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Following the Harris County School District’s (HCSD) and Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Thursday, HCSD announced masks will be required for all faculty, staff, and visitors on campus.

Students and all bus riders will only be required to wear masks while on the bus. Only faculty, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks on campuses.

The recommendation presented to the BOE read, “In order to keep our schools open, it is recommended that the Harris County School District will require the wearing of masks, or approved face coverings, on school buses by all riders and on campus by all faculty, staff, and visitors. In addition, it is recommended that the wearing of masks, or approved face coverings, for students on campus remain optional at this time.”

According to a press release from Thursday, the motion carried with a 6 to 1 vote for all K-12 schools in the county.

The adjusted mandate will be effective Friday, August 6. Masks will be required on campus for faculty, staff, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Those who are symptomatic, test positive, or come into close contact with COVID-19 must also leave school and quarantine for the required time.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.