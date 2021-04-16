 

Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, Madison Savage

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for 14-year-old Madison Savage. The teen went missing a little over two weeks ago in Waverly Hall.

Savage is described as a white female with a dark brown hair and a slim build.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolly says they are concerned for Savage’s safety. “Let us know if you’ve seen her, or if you can have her call and talk to us. We’re worried about her and it’s all about her safety.”

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 54°

Saturday

70° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 70° 54°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 52°

Monday

77° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 55°

Tuesday

77° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 77° 54°

Wednesday

71° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 71° 44°

Thursday

71° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 71° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
63°

60°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
58°

58°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
58°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
8%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
57°

56°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
55°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
59°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
63°

63°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

1 PM
Showers
45%
63°

65°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
65°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
68°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

68°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
68°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories