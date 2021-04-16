Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen, Madison Savage

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for 14-year-old Madison Savage. The teen went missing a little over two weeks ago in Waverly Hall.

Savage is described as a white female with a dark brown hair and a slim build.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolly says they are concerned for Savage’s safety. “Let us know if you’ve seen her, or if you can have her call and talk to us. We’re worried about her and it’s all about her safety.”

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211