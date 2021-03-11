Harris County works to vaccinate their faculty and staff in waves

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Support Services, Sheila Baker is working to get all faculty and staff in Harris County Schools the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baker is doing so by setting up dates and times for groups of employees to get vaccinated in waves. Today, employees from the Harris County Carver Middle School and Mulberry Creek Elementary were able to get the Moderna Vaccine.

With the one year anniversary of the national shutdown coming up this Saturday, Mulberry Creek second grade teacher, Mindy Karastury said it makes receiving the vaccine that much more of an accomplishment.

“I feel really good about it, I’ve been looking forward to it,” said Karastury. “It’s like, I feel like I’ve accomplished something so big because it was about a year ago today that we had to quarantine and I think this is a huge step from where we were, it’s a big deal.”

The vaccinations were given at Holmes Pharmacy in Hamilton from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Teachers and staff simply filled out their paperwork, received their vaccine and then had to wait 15 minutes to make sure they did not have any side effects or reactions.

Teachers, cafeteria staff and coaches were seen receiving their vaccine today.