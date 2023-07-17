HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)– Changes are in store for Harris County parents looking to request a bus stop for their students.

“All they have to do is go to their Parent Portal account and look at their form folder,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Technology Dr. Justin Finney said. “There is a bus transportation request form in the folder.”

For the first time, Harris County parents of new students or students with a new address can request a bus stop online. The district’s goal of switching from paper to virtual forms; saving time, money, and space.

“On paper it was very cumbersome… it should cut weeks out of this process,” Dr Finney said. “Sometimes parents wait a long time from the time they turn that paper form in. This should speed up the time from the time they submit the form to the time they’re notified of the route.”

Students who rode the bus last school year have been automatically assigned a bus route in the new system. Every parent will receive an email with a bus number, pickup and drop off time once routes are finalized. For those without internet access, Dr. Finney tells WRBL where parents can connect in the county.

“All of our all of our schools have outside, free outside internet access,” Dr. Finney said. “Also, they can go to the H.O.P.E. Center to find some help there, or they can call the Student Information System team or they can call here at transportation.”

Bus routes are expected to be finalized on Aug. 1, all requests for bus transportation must be submitted before then.

There is no paper option for bus transportation requests this year, they can only be made online. Again, this is only for new students or students who have moved since riding the bus last year.