HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Numerous graduates of Carver High School in Harris County, Georgia, gathered on Thursday to celebrate the unveiling of the historical marker, which enshrines the significance of the school and its impact on the African American Community.

The historical marker unveiling celebration held at the Carver High School National Alumni Association Museum features speeches from Harris County School Board Chair Garnett Ray, County Commissioner Chair Robert Grant, Harris County School District Superintendent Roger Couch, and members of the Carver Alumni Association, including Jimmy Huff.

Huff, a Harris County resident that graduated from the school in 1968, initially developed his vision for the historical marker in 1992.

“Over 4,000 students graduated from this high school, and we stand on the shoulders of those 4,000 students. Carver is our heartbeat. Carver is our lifeline,” said Huff. “So for us. Carver is not an inanimate object, Carver is alive, and we appreciate the support from the Harris County School Superintendent.”

The Carver Alumni Association initially presented a proposal for the historical marker on Feb. 9. Huff leading the team advocating for the marker, finally saw his vision materialize.

“On Feb.9, the three of us on the historical marker team did a presentation for Mr. Couch. We only had 25 slides. During our discussion about the importance of historical markers, specifically one for Carver High, on page 18, we explained the cost. At that point, Mr. Couch interrupted us and said, ‘We’ll pay for that marker,’ and I couldn’t hold my piece. In fact, I turned around, and I started weeping,” said Huff.

In addition to speeches from former Carver High School Graduates, attendees, including individuals who attended the school from 1952-1970, sang Carver Hymn together and received beverages and refreshments following the ceremony.

The Carver Alumni Association members also presented gifts to individuals who helped fund the historical marker project.

The historical marker was unveiled following the ceremony. With the historical marker finally unveiled, honoring the school, Carver High School graduates can continue to return to a place where lifelong values were instilled in them and many memories were made.

“Somebody had the audacity here to coin the phrase ‘Strive to Equal but to Excel,’ and you see that catapulted us beyond Carver and into our professional lives for many years, which is why I continue to keep the phrase on my desk,” said Huff.