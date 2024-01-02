HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Child Occupant Safety Project is set to host a Child Safety technician certification course in Harris County starting on Feb. 27.

The course will be held in the Harris County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and last until March 1.

According to the Child Occupant Safety Project, the four-day course provides participants with knowledge about the “best practices, hands-on practice, and the opportunity to receive a national certification through Safe Kids Worldwide.

Child Occupant Safety Project says as a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST,) allows for individuals to utilized skills for a variety of activities including “community presentations and child safety seat checks where parents and caregivers receive education and hands-on assistance with the proper use of child restraint systems and seat belts.”

The training offered by the Child Occupant Safety Project is similar to training used by law enforcement, hospital staff, firefighters, EMS personnel, childcare professionals, and transportation professionals.

The fee for the national course is $95. Email Child Occupant Safety Project’s Columbus Regional Coordinator Tyleesha Hall at Tyleesha.hall@dph.ga.gov for more information about the upcoming training course.