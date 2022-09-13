HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the Harris County Public Library celebrated International Chocolate Day.

International Chocolate Day is an unofficial holiday held every Sept. 13, honoring the founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, Milton S. Hershey.

According to the assistant manager for the Harris County Public Library, Alyson Nesick, the holiday is also celebrated on Hershey’s birthday.

“It is basically in honor of Milton Hershey’s birthday,” said Nesick. “He was born Sept. 13, 1857, and the International Confectionary Association chose this specific date to celebrate chocolate.”

The Harris County Public Library’s International Chocolate Day event featured various chocolate candies made in different European countries.

The event also allowed for participants to vote for which country has the best chocolate in the world.

Nesick also shared why the library decided to hold the celebration this year.

“I think it’s a great way to have the community to be able to interact with something that most people enjoy. Chocolate is fantastic, it’s flavorful, and people understand it,” said Nesick. “They either like it, or they don’t, and it releases endorphins, so it makes people happy.”