HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The chapter of the National Junior Beta Club at Creekside Intermediate School has qualified to compete at nationals in the summer of 2023, says a press release from the Harris County School District. Members qualified during their participation in the “Portraits of Beta” leadership summit where they competed in “Collaboration Connection” and “Project Proposal.”

“This is the first time Creekside’s Junior Beta Club has participated in a leadership summit, and they did an outstanding job,” said Creekside teacher and Junior Beta Club sponsor Latina Maddox. “I am very proud of them and their hard work.”

The group will conduct fundraisers to help pay for the trip, which will take them to the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

“National Beta Club leadership summits bring together students from multiple states for one-to-two-day events, during which time students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities,” says the press release. “Clubs also can participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation and collaboration skills. Leadership officials said victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level.”

National Beta Club is the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. Its website says it has over 445,000 active members and over 9,600 clubs nationally and internationally. It promotes academic achievement, service, character and leadership for students in elementary and secondary schools.

