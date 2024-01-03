HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL)— The Hamilton Police Department is starting their year out recruiting. The City of Hamilton has a total area of about four miles, their police department is manned by three full time officers with the goal of adding another by February.

With a nighttime population of about 1,750, and double daytime population with the four schools and government buildings housed within city limits, Chief Eric Weiss is working proactively to build up his staff for future growth.

“Harris County is growing at an unprecedented rapid rate. You can see the developments; you see the houses. You see the industry coming in, you see the apartments,” Chief Weiss said. “It is growing at a super-fast rate. Hamilton is a reflection of that.”

However, Weiss says recruitment is hard for many departments across the state, attributing it to low pay and competition with surrounding agencies.

“If you Google lowest paying jobs that require an advanced certification: paramedics, police officers. It takes so much time to train officers,” Chief Weiss said. “The issue is in modern society; people are flip flopping and moving jobs and moving careers. Even police-wise, moving inner agencies at such a rapid rate. You have people leaving one agency as a certain level officer and actually getting a promotion, going to another agency. “

To compete with areas like Troup County who just received a bump in pay and metro-Atlanta agencies offering signing bonuses, the Hamilton Police Department has upped their hourly start rate from $22.50 to $23.62. A bump put into effect, January 1.

All officers are also eligible for the city employee IRA with a 3% match, medical and dental insurance with accrued vacation and sick time. Applications are due February 5th.