HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL)— Early voting is underway in Harris County’s Municipal General Election. Voters in Hamilton will be heading to a new location on Election Day.

Nearly 3,000 voters in the Hamilton precinct will cast their ballot at a new location; the old Carver High School located at 757 Carver Circle. Harris County Elections Supervisor, Sherrail Jarrett, says the switch came down to space.

“It’s going to be a lot faster because we were just fight for parking. Court is usually on Tuesdays, especially traffic court, and they’re parking everywhere for that,” Jarrett said. “When it comes to a major election, a general election, even our voters just take up so much space because that’s not a small precinct, we have over 2,800 voters at that precinct.”

While Hamilton voters will only be voting on whether to renew the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) a one-penny sales tax, a bond referendum for the Harris County School District, and a council seat. Jarrett says this first year voting at the new location will help voters prepare for next year’s presidential election.

“That’s what our hope is,” Jarrett shared. “And it’s kind of a good thing that we’ve had this election to be able to get them used to being over here for Election Day.”

Early voting for the entire county also takes place at the Hamilton precinct through Oct. 28. Hours for all early voting days go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Also, on the ballots in Harris County, the Town of Pine Mountain set to vote on three council seats. The City of Shiloh set to vote for mayor and four council seats.

