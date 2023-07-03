HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Forms are now being accepted for Harris County families looking to receive free or affordable meals for their students.

According to the Harris County School District (HCSD), the application for “Harris County Household Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals” can be completed online for the first time.

For households looking to receive a paper form, following these steps provided by HCSD below:

“HCSD School Nutrition Office (132 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton).

Harris County One Stop Shop Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 29.

Sneak-A-Peek events at each school (HCCMS and Creekside on Aug. 3, elementary schools on August 4, and HCHS on Aug. 7).

Students can request an application on the first day of school (Aug. 8).”

The goal behind the program? HCSD Assistant Superintendent Shelia Baker says it’s to prevent at-school hunger.

“It is very important for all families who qualify for free and reduced meals for their school-aged children to complete the application form,” shared Baker. “Our goal is to ensure that no child goes hungry while at school. We also do not want any parent to accrue a balance for school meals that could be free or reduced price.”

Although the deadline for submissions is Sept. 19, the school district is encouraging parents to complete their application process as quickly as possible.

For more information, visit the HCSD website.