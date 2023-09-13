HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— One Harris County Elementary School is fighting food insecurity one seed at a time.

“During the pandemic, we set a goal to transition from recreational gardening to mass food production to support those in our community with food insecurities,” New Mountain Hill Elementary School Assistant Principal and STEAM Coordinator, Anita Wadley said. “That lofty goal is now a reality.”

During the 2022-23 school year, New Mountain Hill Elementary School donated 400 bags of fresh produce to their local food pantry, F.O.C.U.S.

“I really love helping people, making them smile, and that puts a smile on my face,” NMHES 4th grader, Zuri Gunn said. “So, helping them, giving them food that don’t have that much money to afford food, stuff that really makes my heart shine.”

Now, they’re looking to expand.

“Even though we’re small, we’ll always try hard,” 4th grader Mack Pair told WRBL. “When a bunch of people collaborate and do things together, that helps the community in a big way.”

Through NMHES’s ‘Adopt a Garden Bed Campaign,’ anyone can aid their mission.

“As we move forward, it is our mission to continue to support our community through empathy driven projects that are driven by real world problems, that are student centered, that empower solutions,” Wadley said.

The elementary school is asking for individuals or community partners to sponsor a garden by making a monetary contribution or donating gardening items like soil, plants, or nutrients. There are varying levels of sponsorships available to partners:

Seed Level: $20 or more – Acknowledgment in the yearbook.

Sprout Level: $50 or more – Recognition in the yearbook and a shared garden plaque.

Garden Level: $100 or more – Mention in the yearbook and an individual plaque.

Harvester Level: $250 or more – Yearbook recognition, individual plaque, garden entrance banner display, and social media coverage.

Those who donate will receive an official donation receipt.

This initiative is a part of their STEAM education, using Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics to provide purpose-driven education. Those interested in participating can contact Wadley at (706) 323-1144 or via email at wadley-a@harris.k12.ga.us.

