HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County High School’s (HCHS) annual Operation Christmas Upcycle has begun. The event is being sponsored by the Harris County STEAMers, a club at HCHS dedicated to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

There are two ways to participate in Operation Christmas Upcycle:

Donate:

From now through Monday, Dec. 12, donations of gently used holiday decorations may be dropped off at HCHS. Alternatively, a pickup can be scheduled. To schedule a pickup, email Brittany Moss, HCHS science teacher and club sponsor, at moss-b@harris.k12.ga.us.

“Please do not donate broken items as no one wants trash and – even more important – it can be dangerous for the students who are going through all the bags and boxes,” Moss said.

Shop for free:

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will be able to pick out free Christmas decorations at the HCHS commons. As adults shop, Harris County STEAMers will entertain children with winter-themed STEAM activities. Additionally, there will be a Christmas concert performed by the HCHS band and chorus in the cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The goals of Operation Christmas Upcycle are to spread holiday cheer and redirect gently used decorations away from the landfill,” Moss said. “By redistributing those items to those with less, we are spreading kindness and goodwill. When we get those unwanted items into the hands of those who might not have the means to decorate for the holidays, we in turn are lifting spirits during an emotional time of year. It’s a win-win-win.”

Moss asked that readers share this information with anyone who enjoys getting into the holiday spirit.

The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.