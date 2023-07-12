HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A JROTC cadet from Harris County High School was awarded the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame Scholarship on June 12. Founded by Paul Longgrear, this is the fifth year the scholarship has been awarded.

The recipient Hunter Schadt is a Harris County native and the second cadet to be awarded at Harris County High School. Hunter was presented with a $4000 scholarship certificate and plans to attend the University of North Georgia (UNG).

“That will go to anything that I need up at UNG. Get split into two semesters. I’ll get 2000 one semester and 2000 the other semester, and I’m going to use that mainly for like the uniform fees at $1800. So that first 2000 basically covers all of that. And then anything else, just anything I might need, any type of military gear, new boots, anything as such, just to keep me in the program.”

The scholarship is given to JROTC students at Georgia high schools who intend to continue their ROTC training at an in-state university or college and express intent to serve in the U.S. Military when they graduate.