HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School (HCHS) will soon compete against other high schools in the Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge hosted by Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) and Brasfield & Gorrie, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. Construction students from 14 high schools will attend the event on Oct. 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE in Marietta.

“AGC Georgia’s Skills Challenge allows our students to demonstrate their abilities to the industry in a hands-on and real-world environment,” said HCHS Principal Lindie Snyder. “The experience is incredible to watch because our students can showcase their talents to the industry in which they aim to work. We are thankful to AGC Georgia and Brasfield & Gorrie for creating this experience that our students will remember for the rest of their lives.”

Skill categories students will compete in include blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, fine furniture and woodworking, HVACR, masonry, plumbing and welding. Local companies will provide judges for these competitions.

“The Skills Challenge event creates an environment for high school students who are interested in construction trades to transform what they’ve learned in the classroom and demonstrate their aptitude in a competition setting,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “In addition to showing our competitors what it’s like to work in a real-life setting, we aim to continue to enhance the construction industry’s talent pipeline in Georgia.”

Hundreds of non-competing students will attend this event to learn how it works.

“This seven-part Skills Challenge series will host approximately 2,000 student competitors and student observers from 96 schools throughout Georgia,” says the press release.

The Skills Challenge prepares students to compete in the regional SkillsUSA events in January. The press release states that “[w]inners of those regional events participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late March at the Georgia World Congress Center.”

Students from the following schools will attend the event: Adairsville High School, Berkmar High School, Carrollton High School, Cass High School, Cherokee High School, Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, Decatur High School, Fulton County Schools College and Career Academy, Gordon Central High School, Harris County High School, Marietta High School, North Cobb High School, North Paulding High School and Roswell High School.

For more information about Skills Challenges, visit www.agcga.org/skills.