HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Harris County High School’s 24 tennis players broke in their newest $1.7 million facility boasting six GSHA competition standard courts.

“It just makes my heart bleed, it’s just something special,” Head Coach Kristy Bradley said. She will mark 15 years coaching this year. Coach Bradley says as long as she can remember, her athletes have been practicing on Callaway Gardens’ tennis courts. That took a turn when those courts closed before last season. Athletes then turned to Columbus for practice and hit the road for all matches.

“We travel we play 15 to 18 matches a season during the regular season and all of that last year was spent on the road. So, you’re talking about a bus every time you go somewhere, parents using gas following them to watch the match,” Coach Bradley explained. “Because these parents are very supportive. With the convenience of it being here… I don’t even have words for that.”

Junior Gavin Mardis, now entering his second year on the team, says he’s most looking forward to bringing that Tiger pride home.

“It’s just our home court. Last year, we had to travel all over the place to play our matches. And, you know, it’s kind of different because the environment is like nobody’s there to support,” Madris said. “You don’t have any supporters except for maybe some of the parents that came to watch us. So, this will be a major improvement.”

In addition to bringing that Tiger pride home, all six courts are GHSA sanctioned which opens the door to hosting tournaments.

“We hope to have some GHSA tournaments here and we will be able to have some of our high school tournaments here. We can actually play on our campus with our facilities where we have our students being most comfortable,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Technology, Dr. Justin Finney shared. “And people will actually come here to our community from all over the state to hopefully spend money in our community and enjoy Harris County.”

Those who spend money in Harris County help fund projects like the $1.7 million tennis complex through the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST). Plus, the complex features a concession stand which will pour money right back into the team.

The complex also features restrooms, Musco lighting designed for sporting venues, and is even lined for pickleball for the community to use in the near future.

The first home match is set for Feb. 22, 2024.