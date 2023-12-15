HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— This year, the Harris County High Schools Science and Technology Center rolled out their newest course, providing students a hands-on learning experience that will get them plugged into the workforce pipeline right after graduation.

Longtime teacher Mark Howington is currently teaching 24 Harris County highschoolers how to operate heavy equipment. The Heavy Equipment course is made up of book work, online work and tests, simulators, and actual operation of heavy equipment.

“Right at the moment, the state of Georgia needs 23,000 operators in construction, horizontal construction, mining, forestry, anything to do with heavy equipment. We’re short on operators,” Howington told WRBL. “We got the simulators from a state grant. The state of Georgia recognized the problem, not having enough employees in this field. And so, the state really jumped up and said, ‘hey, we’re going to support you.'”

Only 15 schools in the state were awarded the grant to purchase the simulators. With the help of Alexander Contracting in Columbus and John Deere, this year’s students were able to prepare for their capstone project on a real excavator.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these kids to be able to get some real-world experience working with heavy equipment,” Curt Cope, Sales and Marketing Manager for Alexander Contracting said. “They’ll be miles ahead of other candidates that are new to the construction industry after taking these classes. And I just think it’s a great program that Construction Ready is putting on for these kids.”

One of those students ahead as a candidate, junior Hudson Kain Dowdey, who says the quick employment opportunity led him to sign up.

“I know a lot of schools around here that don’t give someone a chance like this to have something like this,” Dowdey said. “And knowing that this is a class you can graduate high school and go into the actual workforce and make money. I love it.”

This is the first year this course has been offered, sophomore Abigail Bailey encourages other students to explore this opportunity if they don’t know what career-field they are interested in.

“It’s definitely something that you could use if you’re in the future and you don’t have a plan or you don’t really know what you want to do when you get older,” Bailey said. “It’s definitely something that’s going to get you on a successful path when you leave high school.”

The students took their final test today in Columbus. Next semester, all 24 students will try their hand at bulldozing. At the end of this course, they will have completed 11 certificates.