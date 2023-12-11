HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL)— Nestled just outside the heart of Hamilton, Georgia lies a home adorned with more than 30,000 Christmas lights. While the man behind it all is working to spread some good-old fashioned Christmas cheer, he is also working to support Harris County’s longest serving non-profit.

For seven years flashing lights, flames, and even a seven-minute tribute to the Georgia Bulldogs has lit up the Sweetbay Subdivision. Behind it all, Harris Countian Larry Dorne who grew up with a love for Christmas.

“I remember as a kid, my dad would make us go out, put string lights on trees and everything, and then we would get in cars and go ride around different neighborhoods and look at Christmas lights,” Dorne told WRBL. “Of course, now it’s gotten more electronic and technical with the lights.”

Dorne says his goal is to remind people of the holiday spirit.

“The Christmas season gets a little diluted, I think, with the economy and the political stuff. So, I try to do a light show to try to take people away from that,” Dorne shared.

While the light show is free, at the end of Dorne’s drive, a voluntary donation drop box for FOCUS Ministries.

“This’ll be my fourth year doing donations with them. They do a lot in the community to help underprivileged people, people that are struggling. They do a lot with children and things of that nature in the Valley area,” Dorne said.

Executive Director of FOCUS Ministries, Kathy Carlisle, joined the light show Monday night to share more on their mission.

“FOCUS is a 40-year-old nonprofit in Harris County, we’re the oldest nonprofit in Harris County. We have a food pantry, emergency services. So, we help people with utility bills and rent and different other things like that,” Carlisle shared. “We have a huge children’s program, after school program where we offer 13 classes, and then we have our thrift store, and we use that to also help people in the community where they can purchase affordable items through our store.”

Carlisle says as the Christmas season approaches; FOCUS is mainly working towards aiding the elderly community.

“For Christmas, we just generally help, especially with coats. We’re passing out heaters right now. We try to take care of our elderly. We have a huge older population in Harris County, so we’ll be doing some special things. We have some churches that are doing some great things for our elderly people,” Carlisle shared.

Dorne has taken donations for FOCUS over the last four years; one year amounting to a total of $2,500 dollars. Dorne wants to see the momentum continue this holiday season.

“We’re so appreciative of Mr. Dorne and what he does every year because every little bit helps with FOCUS,” Carlisle said. “We have so many different critical needs across the county. The county is huge, and we have a lot of people that are suffering, and they really need this extra help, especially at Christmas time.”

The, “Listen to These Lights,” show is synced to more than 50 songs lasting about one hour and 40 minutes total. The show times are as follows.

Sunday-Thursday: 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6 – 10:30 p.m.

All folks have to do is head to 766 Sweetbay Parkway, tune into 101.1, and watch the show.

Donations can also be made directly to FOCUS.

“People can donate directly to FOCUS either monetarily or through food drives, or clothing. We really have a coach shortage right now,” Carlisle shared. “So those kinds of things are great, and we’re located right here in Hamilton, Georgia, 232 Hamilton Square Street.”