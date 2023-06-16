HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— The Harris County School District (HCSD) is working to provide access to technology and literacy activities for students and adults in a unique way. Their initiative established in 2019 brings resources to residents on wheels.

HCSD’s Mobile Learning Lab is traveling through the end of June, their mission? To help support additional learning beyond the classroom in the community.

“We’re looking at children who are at least four years old that may be in pre-K up to 12th grade,” HCSD Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker said.

However, it is not just targeted for students or kids within the community. Equipped with a teacher, Wi-Fi access, Chromebooks, reading centers, learning packets, and activities, everyone has something to do on the Mobile Learning Lab.

“With Internet connectivity for parents who need Internet access and don’t have it at home, the Mobile Learning Lab is an access point for them,” Baker told WRBL. “If they’re looking for a job or if they’re in school themselves, they can access the Internet from the Mobile Learning Lab and complete whatever assignments or applications using our Internet connectivity when we’re in their communities.”

Harris County High School teacher Avian Baker has been working on the bus for nearly a year, she says during the school year she helps kids with homework on the Mobile Learning Lab; but during the summer, imaginations run wild.

“They like to come in here and play teacher, I’m a student at that point.” Avian Baker said. “[We’re] just giving them a chance to have their imagination and play in a different outlet versus always outside or in their house.”

Creativity is ever apparent on the lab as the paintings on the walls and exterior were done by Harris County students.

The Mobile Learning Lab will be running for the next two weeks. They operate Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. You can see all of the remaining stops below.