PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County residents are invited to Callaway Gardens’ “Harris County Appreciation Night,” a special opening night for “Fantasy in Lights,” an elaborate Christmas light display with 10 million lights and 17 scenes. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets for “Harris County Appreciation Night” cost $15 each. As a price comparison, the next cheapest tickets for “Fantasy in Lights,” which are for value nights and bike night, cost $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages three to 11.

A part of the proceeds from this event will be given to FOCUS Ministries, whose website calls it “a 501 C-3 non-profit, faith based organization providing emotional, financial and educational programs to the residents of Harris County.”

This is “Fantasy in Lights’” 30th anniversary. To celebrate, Callaway Gardens has installed its new Celebration Lake, which features 30 dancing trees. Harris County residents will be the first to see it.

Residents of these zip codes are eligible to attend Harris County Appreciation Night:

31804, 31807, 31808, 31811, 31820, 31822, 31823, 31826, 31829, 31830, 31831 and 31833.

Visitors ages 16 and over must present photo IDs with valid Harris County zip codes. Children ages 15 and under without photo IDs must enter with their parents or legal guardians.

Advance tickets are required for this event and can be purchased here.

The Callaway Gardens website says ticket holders who recently moved to the area and don’t have updated IDs can prove their residency with electric bills, water bills or “personal checking out with valid Harris County zip codes along with photo IDs.”

According to Callaway Gardens’ website, “Fantasy in Lights” is one of National Geographic’s Top 10 Light Displays in the world.