HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month with an award for encouraging students to love learning, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The teacher chosen for Sept. 2022 was Karon Poole of Mulberry Creek Elementary.

After becoming a teacher, Poole chose to stay home and raise her two daughters. She later worked in Harris County as a substitute teacher. Then, she became a paraprofessional at Mulberry Creek before being hired as a third-grade teacher, a position she has held for seven years.

“Mrs. Poole is a very energetic and loving teacher,” said Principal Amy Allen. “She fully embraces the ‘whole child’ aspect of teaching. Before students have entered her classroom for the year, she has already begun to think about how she is going to reach them academically and socially. Mrs. Poole has such a strong passion and desire for her students to learn. She ensures that every minute of their day is filled with learning. Mrs. Poole makes learning meaningful for her students by making real-world connections to what they are learning. The integration of multiple subjects into her lessons also helps her students to make different connections.”

Poole was invited to speak about her career at the weekly Rotary breakfast meeting. She received a certificate and a $25 gift card.