HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Teachers and support people of the year have been announced by the Harris County School District.

The selections were unveiled during a kick-off event for the school year.

You can take a look at the selections below:

School – Teacher of the Year/Support Person of the Year

Harris County High School – Emilee Braddy/ Anna Balestracci

Harris County Carver Middle School – Jalin Murphy/Victoria Gillum

Creekside Intermediate School – Jeannie Bulloch/Susann Murphy

Mulberry Creek Elementary School – Lindsey Lewis/Jackie Pierce

New Mountain Hill Elementary School – Morgan Allen/Cortni Madrigal

Park Elementary School – Meghan Hagan/Kay McGuire

Pine Ridge Elementary School – Celeste Garrett/ Misti Jones

EOC/STEPS Teacher of the Year – Andrea Small-Jules/NA

Central Office Support Person of the Year – NA/Deb Slayton

The Harris County School year began on Tuesday.