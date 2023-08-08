HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Teachers and support people of the year have been announced by the Harris County School District.
The selections were unveiled during a kick-off event for the school year.
You can take a look at the selections below:
School – Teacher of the Year/Support Person of the Year
- Harris County High School – Emilee Braddy/ Anna Balestracci
- Harris County Carver Middle School – Jalin Murphy/Victoria Gillum
- Creekside Intermediate School – Jeannie Bulloch/Susann Murphy
- Mulberry Creek Elementary School – Lindsey Lewis/Jackie Pierce
- New Mountain Hill Elementary School – Morgan Allen/Cortni Madrigal
- Park Elementary School – Meghan Hagan/Kay McGuire
- Pine Ridge Elementary School – Celeste Garrett/ Misti Jones
- EOC/STEPS Teacher of the Year – Andrea Small-Jules/NA
- Central Office Support Person of the Year – NA/Deb Slayton
The Harris County School year began on Tuesday.