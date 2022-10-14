HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) has announced in a press release that it will be holding an employment opportunity open house to fill available positions for the 2022-2023 school year. Positions include substitute teachers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals.

This event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the HCSD’s central office, located at 132 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton.

“We hope those interested will plan to attend the open house and learn about employment opportunities with the Harris County School District,” said Stacey Carlisle, HCSD assistant superintendent of human resources.. “Attendees will be able to meet with members of the human resources and transportation departments to ask questions, learn about benefits and retirement as well as learn how to complete the online application.”

Applications must be submitted online. To apply for a position, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us/employment and click on “HCSD Current Job Openings.” For additional job information, contact the human resources department at (706) 628-4206, ext. 1224.

The HCSD is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information on HCSD, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.