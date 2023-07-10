HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District announced on Monday that it would host a community resource fair to aid families in preparing for the upcoming school year.

The HCSD says the One Stop Shop event is open to the public and allows Harris County students and their parents/ guardians to utilize numerous school district and other related resources.

Families attending the event will have the opportunity to:

Enroll in the HCSD School-based Telehealth Program in partnership with Mercer Medicine Harris County.

Get a Sports Physical conducted.

Receive Hearing, Vision, and Dental screenings conducted by Harris County Department of Public Health (could be a minimum cost, students should bring required school forms/paperwork for physicals)

Complete School Meal Applications

Talk with HCSD representatives and community partners/agencies

Discuss with health professionals about the variety of services and options for medical coverage.

Receive free school supplies

The HCSD says the event will also feature food trucks for attendees and bouncy houses for children.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Harris County Community Center at 7509 Highway 116 on July 29 and the health fair will be open to attendees from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit the HCSD website or call 706-628-4206.