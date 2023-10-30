HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Israel is approaching its one-month mark of war against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says Israeli advances have entered a “second stage” of the war over the weekend, pushing troops on both sides of Gaza City. Over 1.4 million people have fled the city.

Since the war began, 8,300 Palestinians have been killed. Israeli death toll surpassing 1,400. Just this weekend, President Joe Biden said Israel has the right to defend itself, but they must remain ‘within the law of war.’

Officials say Hamas’ October 7th attack is believed to be the nation’s bloodiest episode in a single day since the state of Israel was founded 75 years ago. Since then, many people across the nation have been calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the death toll continues to climb.

In Harris County, Sheriff Mike Jolley stands firm in his support for Israel. Portraying his support, he has lifted an Israeli flag that now flies over Georgia State Route 116.

“I would think that anybody that sees it will be supportive, and those that aren’t, I feel sorry for them,” Sheriff Jolley told WRBL. “I think we’re mandated to support the Jewish nation and Israel. As a Christian, we’re told to do that. And I definitely do.”

In 1995, Sheriff Jolley spent 15 days in Israel before the Olympics to learn how they handle terrorism. He says that trip compounded with his beliefs as a Christian led him to lift the Israeli flag. The sheriff hopes those who pass will stand alongside him in support of Israel.

“I would hope that we would pray for resolution. We don’t want anybody injured on either side. So, I would hope that they would, first, pay attention to what’s going on around the world and to know what’s happening,” Sheriff Jolley said. “Also, to get involved, at least through prayer, that there’s a peaceful resolution. Pray for the state of Israel and that something will happen.”

Sheriff Jolley calls the nation to join in support, and says it starts with one community, even as small a community as Harris County.