HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Children across the Chattahoochee Valley are preparing to step out and collect pounds of candy trick-or-treating. Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley sat down with WRBL to remind parents and citizens best safety practices when going door to door.

“Don’t go where you don’t know. Don’t take candy from people you don’t know. Don’t let your kids go out alone. Just be safe. Use common sense,” Sheriff Jolley said. He reminds all parents and children to be aware of their surroundings and stick with what you know this Halloween.

“I hope that the parents will be out with their children, only go to places that you know. Hopefully the neighborhoods that are having their Halloween trunk or treat from churches and neighborhoods, will just be safe. Go out during times that still has a little daylight,” Sheriff Jolley shared.

The sheriff also advises to not take any homemade candy or goods, and for parents to check the treat bag before consumption. In preparation for festivities, Harris County deputies are set to check in with all registered sex offenders within the county.

“We check all of our registered sex offenders during that day. Make sure that they know what’s to take place. We have several here. We don’t have any aggressive sex offenders, but we do have some registered sex offenders that we’ve checked,” Sheriff Jolley said. “We either make telephonic notification, or we go by their homes and check them. So, we’re aware of that situation.”

Residents are also encouraged to check for registered sex offenders near them by using OffenderWatch.

Additional deputies will be out patrolling all night long, if you see one don’t be afraid to approach. They’ll all be armed with candy.

For drivers toting children from neighborhood to neighborhood, Sheriff Jolley reminds people to be cautious of deer on the road. He says the number of automotive crashes involving deer has gone up.

Additional tips from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office can be found below.