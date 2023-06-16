HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Every summer, the Harris County School District (HCSD) provides free breakfast and lunch to kids ages zero to 18 all summer long. This year, they have expanded their feeding program to include an additional site location.

“In today’s world, there are so many food insecurities that are floating around,” HCSD Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker told WRBL. “We know that some of our students only are getting meals when they come to school each day.”

In years past, the HCSD has offered free breakfast and lunch at Harris County Carver Middle School and Park Elementary School. This year, they are expanding to offer meals at Harris County High School.

“School is out. So, we want to ensure that our students have summer nutritional programs and summer feeding programs… so that they don’t go hungry during the summer,” Baker said.

Meals will be distributed Monday through Thursdays from 7:30 to 8 a.m., and 10 to noon. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA guidelines require all meals apart of the federally funded Seamless Summer Feeding Program to be eaten on site.

“We just want to make sure that the community helps us spread the word,” Baker shared. “If it’s your family, it’s another family or just word of mouth, please spread the word that we have these opportunities available because we do not want any child as best as we can to go hungry if we can offer them free meals.”

The only requirement to get a meal is to provide your first and last name.

Where to go

Harris County Carver Middle School: 11696 US Highway 27 E, Hamilton, GA 31811

Park Elementary School: 13185 US Highway 27 N, Hamilton, GA 31811

Harris County High School: 8281 GA Highway 116, Hamilton, GA 31811

Previous Report

May 23, 2023: Free meals for children to be offered in Harris County this summer (wrbl.com)