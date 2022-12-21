HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) has announced the January schedule for its award-winning Mobile Learning Lab in a press release.
The Mobile Learning Lab will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the days listed at the following locations:
- Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Thursday, Jan. 12
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Thursday, Jan. 19
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Thursday, Jan. 26
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Hamilton: Harris County Community Center
Monday, Jan. 30
- Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot
Monday, Jan. 9
- Shiloh: City Hall
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Whitesville: Dollar General
Monday, Jan. 23
The Mobile Learning Lab is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access, laptops and books.
“To enrich their learning experiences, students can access applications they are already using within their classrooms as well as resources to continually promote college and career readiness,” says the press release. “In addition, the Mobile Learning Lab is available to assist adults who may be pursuing educational and work-related career opportunities.”
The Mobile Learning Lab earned the Harris County School District’s Board of Education the Leading Edge Award for the “Teaching and Learning Resources” initiatives from the Georgia School Boards Association.
The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.