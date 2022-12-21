Photo of the Mobile Learning Lab provided by the Harris County School District.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School District (HCSD) has announced the January schedule for its award-winning Mobile Learning Lab in a press release.

The Mobile Learning Lab will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the days listed at the following locations:

Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 12

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Thursday, Jan. 19

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Thursday, Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Hamilton: Harris County Community Center

Monday, Jan. 30

Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot

Monday, Jan. 9

Shiloh: City Hall

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Whitesville: Dollar General

Monday, Jan. 23

The Mobile Learning Lab is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access, laptops and books.

“To enrich their learning experiences, students can access applications they are already using within their classrooms as well as resources to continually promote college and career readiness,” says the press release. “In addition, the Mobile Learning Lab is available to assist adults who may be pursuing educational and work-related career opportunities.”

The Mobile Learning Lab earned the Harris County School District’s Board of Education the Leading Edge Award for the “Teaching and Learning Resources” initiatives from the Georgia School Boards Association.

The Harris County School District is located in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.