HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The November calendar for the Harris County School District’s (HCSD) Mobile Learning Lab has been set, according to an HCSD press release.

“The Mobile Learning Lab is available for Harris County citizens of all ages who need tutoring or to simply access the internet for career-related opportunities,” said Shelia Baker, HCSD assistant superintendent of support services. “For elementary students, there is a mobile library in the rear of the bus. We want to remind parents that reading with your child every day is the best way to prepare students and keep them prepared for school. The Mobile Learning Lab is one of many opportunities to encourage reading.”

The Mobile Learning Lab will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in these locations:

Pine Mountain: Pine Lane Apartments

Most Tuesdays and Thursdays (Nov. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 29)

Hamilton: Harris County Community Center

Monday, Nov. 28

Waverly Hall: St. John Pitts C.M.E. Church Parking Lot

Monday, Nov. 7

Shiloh: City Hall

Most Wednesdays (Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30)

Whitesville: Dollar General

Monday, Nov. 14

The Mobile Learning Lab exists to provide technology access and literacy activities for students and adults in the HCSD. It provides Wi-Fi Internet access and contains laptops and books for students.

“To enrich their learning experiences, students can access applications they are already using within their classrooms as well as resources to continually promote college and career readiness,” says the press release. “In addition, the Mobile Learning Lab is available to assist adults who may be pursuing educational and work-related career opportunities.”

The press release says that the Mobile Learning Lab earned the HCSD’s board of education the Leading Edge Award “for the innovative ‘Teaching and Learning Resources’ initiatives from the Georgia School Boards Association.”