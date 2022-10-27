HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County School District Parent University will hold a one-hour informative presentation on mental illness, called “Ending the Silence,” today at 6:30 p.m. for families with middle or high-school-aged children. While the presentation is geared toward families of students enrolled at Harris County Carver Middle School and Harris County High School, HCSD Spokesperson Rachel Crumbley said anyone can attend.

You only have to register here in advance if you will be watching the presentation online. After registering, you will get a link. You may also attend the presentation in-person at the HCSD H.O.P.E. Center, located at 106 Mountain Creek Drive in Hamilton.

The presentation will help parents learn how to recognize warning signs of mental illness, communicate with their children, collaborate with school personnel and learn important facts and statistics. An advertisement for the event says that two out of three people suffering from mental illness suffer in silence.

“Mental health is becoming a national issue,” Crumbley said. “We want to be as proactive as possible to protect our students. This training is intended to provide parents with tools to identify potential issues for early intervention.”

HCSD Parent University helps parents support their students “through educational programs and social services,” according to Crumbley.