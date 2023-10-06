HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) Superintendent Roger Crouch announced on Friday, his plan to retire.

According to the school district, Couch has been with HCSD for several years. Couch started working with HCSD after stepping out of retirement to serve as the school district’s superintendent and showcased “exceptional leadership and dedication.”

“With his guiding hand, Roger Couch navigated the district through substantial change, growth, and challenges, including the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chair of the Harris County Board of Education Garnett Ray III, Chair of the Harris County Board of Education shared.

“We were fortunate and blessed to have Mr. Couch come out of retirement to serve as superintendent in a time of need. His leadership during challenging times has been invaluable. We wish him an enjoyable retirement, and he will always be welcome to be a part of the Harris County School District.”

Since Couch has announced his plan to retire, HCSD says it will start searching for a new superintendent and that Couch continue to serve as superintendent until the end of this year.

“This group of people, and many who have served here during the last 20 years, have worked really hard to make the Harris County School District better,” Couch shared about his tenure.

“I’m pleased and excited to have had the opportunity to work with those people to advance the district. I’m immensely grateful for the chance to have worked with this incredible team, ensuring our students have every opportunity to succeed academically and beyond.”