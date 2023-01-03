HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Because weather conditions have been forecasted to be potentially hazardous, the Harris County School District (HCSD) will delay schools opening and all district operations by two hours on Wednesday, Jan. 4, says an HCSD press release.

Harris County, along with most of West Central Georgia, is under a flash flood watch from 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Heavy rainfall and high winds are possible during the next 24 to 36 hours.

“We will be monitoring both weather and road conditions,” said Dr. Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology. “Road flooding, road washouts, and downed trees are possible, and these hazards pose serious risk to school buses and student drivers. This two-hour delay allows district transportation personnel to assess weather and road conditions beginning at daylight. Thank you for your patience as the safety of our students and staff are our highest priorities.”

According to Finney,

Afternoon buses will follow their usual routes at normal times.

Harris County staff members and students should arrive at their assigned duty locations, schools or bus stops two hours after the regularly scheduled time.

Buses will arrive at their bus stops two hours after when they usually arrive.

The instructional day for students and duty day for staff members will end at their usual times.

This announcement is being shared through:

Infinite Campus

The HCSD Facebook Page (Harris County School District – GA)

The HCSD website (www.harris.k12.ga.us)

A press release to local media outlets

