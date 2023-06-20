FILE PHOTO of Johnnie Bryant (left) and attorney Jackie Patterson (right) from a previous hearing on Aug. 25, 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday morning, jury selection began in the trial of a man accused of killing another during a property dispute.

Johnnie Bryant, 68 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021. This is Harris County’s first fatal shooting in five years.

Bryant has been out on a $170,788 bond since April of 2022. He is being represented by attorney Jackie Patterson based out of Atlanta. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant District Attorney of Harris County Alessandro Raimondo and Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Stacey Jackson. Currently there are no deals on the table.

Bryant is facing the following charges:

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Bryant and his wife were present in the courtroom during the jury selection process.

Superior Court Judge Gil McBride said 83 potential jurors have been called to the court. He plans on seating 60 for the trial.

Jury selections are still currently underway. WRBL will update once a jury has been empaneled.

