HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— This past school year, New Mountain Hill Elementary School (NMHE) in partnership with Harris County High School, FFA and the H.O.P.E Center, donated their first harvest to the Fellowship of Christians United in Service Food Pantry (FOCUS).

“We are collectively working with FFA and the Harris County H.O.P.E Center to feed individuals in our community with food insecurities,” NMHE Assistant Principal Anita Wadley said. “So far, we’ve donated 400 bags of produce, and we’ve also donated our sweet little muscadine jellies to our Harris County H.O.P.E Center.”

This harvest came about during their STEAM re-certification process, every classroom was responsible for overseeing their own garden, but it wasn’t just about the technical skills.

“Through this process, there was an added empathy piece and we decided to move from recreation while gardening to a full-on food production to teach the children about empathy as far as a community problem,” Wadley explained.

Former 4th grader SJ Key and his classroom got to work overseeing carrots, radishes, and potatoes. However, the takeaway for him went beyond planting seeds.

“It really just means helping. You get the help people. You don’t have to know them; you don’t have to know their faces. You don’t know how they look like,” Key shared. “I just like helping them, like giving them the food and the happiness and joy. I’ll always do that for people.”

During the school year the NMHE Hilltop Harvest Community Garden had two harvests in November and May. However, if they could continue growing during the summer, they would be able to double their production with two additional harvests in March and at the end of the summer.

“During the year, the kids usually water like the plants every day,” Key explained. “But since the kids are not here during the summer, we need some way to water them.”

Without an irrigation system, they’re now turning to the community for support.

“If there is someone in our community that would like to donate their services, we have probably companies all over that do irrigation systems,” Wadley said. “And I know it can be expensive, but this is all a part of the STEAM process.”

If New Mountain Hill Elementary were to get their irrigation system, they would also look into creating a “Plant Parents,” program where parents or members of the community could sign up to help manage the gardens during the summer.

NMHE got their steam re-certification in March of this year. They were the first school in the county to do so, as the certification lasts five years.

