HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Harris County leaders have spent the last two years discussing how to address the rise in mental health crises following the pandemic. Now, law enforcement in partnership with New Horizons Behavioral Health is testing out their newest program pairing a licensed behavioral health expert with first responders.

“A lot of the mental health cases they end up in jail,” co-responder Alesia Dunlap said. “And we’re trying to alleviate that.”

When a call comes in to the 911 dispatch, Dunlap responds with first responders. Collaboratively, the team evaluates the situation and develops a recovery plan. Since its start on Nov. 13, she has responded to eight calls.

“Some of those calls have been basically where people have really lost control of their emotions. And some of those calls have actually been where that person really is having a mental health crisis, like having some psychosis or something like that,” Dunlap shared.

Since its inception, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley says this program has freed up time for his deputies.

“At least 35% of our time was taken up on mental health calls. And then in our jail, we house a good 35% to 40% of our inmates for mental health issues. Now, they may have broken the law also, but they break those laws because they have mental health issues and they’re not getting the help they need outside. And because of that, it just escalates into criminal activity.”

Sheriff Jolley says he hopes this program will end that cycle; but what mental health issues is Harris County experiencing?

“The typical mental health needs of people who are anxious, people who are depressed, substance abuse issues with surprise and relief, and that a lot of homeless, which is a combination of all of those issues, are placed together,” Program Director for the Harris County New Horizons Outpatient Clinic, Norman Davis, shared. “And then we have the crisis situations which we are proud to say that we’re able to provide some services, and alternatives to those individuals.”

Harris County Probate Judge Thomas Lakes has seen firsthand the mental health issues within the county when signing Orders to Apprehend for individuals experiencing a crisis. It’s what led him to help bring this program to the county.

“I sign an order that orders law enforcement to pick them up and take them to an emergency receiving facility. Typically, in our area, the Bradley Center, and that can be sometimes even more stressful than what led them to seek that help to begin with,” Judge Lakes said. “So, we needed a kinder, gentler option for our citizens to be able to access.”

While law enforcement is trained to respond to crises like these, the Co-Responder Program goes beyond that initial call. Individuals are then followed up on by those at New Horizons outpatient clinic in Harris County to come up with a treatment plan and connecting them with the right resources.

“Folks can turn to us here at the clinic. Our hours are from 9 to 4. We’re here at the clinic and that’s at 9993, West Highway 116 in Hamilton, Georgia, 31811. Or you can give us a call here, which is at 706-596-5500. And after hours, if anyone is experiencing or witnessing a behavioral have a crisis, we always ask that they call 911.”

The Co-Responder Program is funded by a grant from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Harris County is the first to receive this grant for the entire county. The grant is evaluated to be re-awarded on an annual basis.

