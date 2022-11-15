HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — This past Thursday, students from New Mountain Hill Elementary (NMHE) enjoyed STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Day led by education students from Columbus State University (CSU), says a press release from the Harris County School District.

Second grade teacher Jessica Burns, Media Specialist Mary Thompson and Dr. Saoussan Maarouf, program coordinator for elementary education at CSU, began planning for the event in late July.

“Thompson and Burns virtually met with the class to discuss ideas, strategies and to answer questions about what to expect at a STEAM school,” says the press release. “From this collaboration with NMHE teachers, Dr. Maarouf’s STEAM/STEAM education course students implemented STEAM lessons based upon grade level and current best practices in STEAM education.”

Elementary students participated in various hands-on activities that involved the engineering and design process.

According to the press release, NMHE was one of the first elementary schools in Georgia to become STEAM certified.

“CSU students submitted fantastic, collaborative and even innovative lessons where the students were focused on engineering, designing, creating and exploring,” Thompson said.

