HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Rotary Club of Harris County honors a teacher each month. For October 2022, it chose New Mountain Hill Elementary’s (NMHE) Alison Valero, says a press release from the Harris County School District (HCSD).

“Our New Mountain Hill Elementary community is very blessed and fortunate to have an educator as outstanding as Alison Valero to be selected as the teacher of the month for the Rotary Club of Harris County,” said NMHE Principal Jessica Burnett. “Mrs. Valero is a very passionate, enthusiastic and innovative teacher who engages her students with lessons that are rigorous and promote service-learning opportunities.”

Valero has been a teacher for 23 years, all at NMHE. She incorporates STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into her teaching to help students use critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Valero takes opportunities to teach students empathy by having them engage in community service projects benefitting people in and beyond Harris County.

Valero was invited to speak about her classroom and interest in being a teacher at the Rotary Club’s weekly breakfast meeting. Each teacher of the month honoree receives a certificate and a $25 gift card.

